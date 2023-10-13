NCC cadet of Emm Aar Int'l School, Adampur, selected for national camp

The school’s NCC Air Wing cadet Jasmeet Singh has been selected for the 10-day Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camp (EBSB-I) to be held in Bangalore. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative is a unique and visionary programme of the Union Government that aims to foster a spirit of national integration and promote mutual understanding among people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. This camp will bring together cadets from different regions of India, providing them with a platform to exchange cultural ideas, traditions and values, thus strengthening the bonds of unity. Jasmeet Singh will participate in various activities, workshops, and cultural exchanges. Before departing for Bangalore, Jasmeet Singh received blessings from the school management, teachers and fellow students. Principal Navdeep Vashishta, expressed pride in Jasmeet’s selection and wished him success.

