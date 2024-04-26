NCC enrolment drive at Saint Soldiers Divine Public School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Students of the school participated in an NCC enrolment drive, conducted by 2 Haryana Bn, NCC, Ambala, under the guidance of the Commanding Officer Col Parminder Singh. A board of officials, including Third Officer Mamta Dogra, ANO of the school, Subedaar Fateh Singh and Havaldar Inderjeet conducted the drive.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Panchkula