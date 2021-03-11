NCC training for students of Emm Aar Int'l School, Adampur

A combined annual training camp of 1 PB AIR SQN NCC, was organised for 10 days at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, in which 11 cadets from Emm Aar International School, Adampur, led by ANO Ashwani Kumar Sandhu and, schools of Jalandhar and neighbouring districts participated. They learnt about patriotism, teamwork, and discipline along with the personality development activities. In the layout line area competition, Cadet Surkirat Singh Cheema of Class X was awarded the best athlete in the 200m race, while Cadet Karan Parbagga of Class IX bagged the first prize in dance and cultural activity. Director of the school Dr Simmi Tandon and Principal Navdeep Vashista said the NCC Camp and its activities helped the cadets to develop self-confidence and motivation to do their best and in the future as well. The cadets thanked HFO Sardha Singh for his exemplary guidance due to which students were able to perform in a remarkable manner.