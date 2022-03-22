In The News

NDA gears up to train first batch of girl cadets from June

PTI

Pune, March 22

The National Defence Academy (NDA), the prestigious military training institute of the country, is geared up to train the first batch of girl cadets with effect from this June, a defence release said, adding that the training will largely be gender-neutral except some aspects of physical training which may entail certain changes.

As part of the preparations, one of the squadrons has been identified for the stay of girl cadets and existing infrastructure is being augmented.

Akin to their male counterparts, girls of the age group 16-and-half to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC-NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals, the release said on Tuesday.

A total of 19 vacancies — 10 for the Army, 6 for the Air Force and 3 for the Indian Navy- have been allotted by the respective service headquarters for the first batch of girls at the NDA, it said.

The training objective at the NDA shall continue to remain as the centre of excellence for producing military leaders equipped with professional, moral and physical attributes required for leading the troops to victory in the future battlefields, it stated.

With minimum changes to the existing curriculum, the training in academics, drill, outdoor training, etc. will be conducted in a gender-neutral manner.

However, owing to physiological differences between male and female cadets, the aspect of physical training may entail certain changes in the training of girl cadets, the release said.

The dedicated support staff will be provided for facilitating the training of girl cadets, it said, adding that a majority of training activities shall be conducted jointly keeping their employability in mind, wherein the women officers are required to command the troops of men.

Similar training methodology already exists in other pre-commissioning training academies like the OTA Chennai, INA Ezhimala, and AFA Hyderabad.

For the stay of girl cadets, one of the squadrons has been identified and is being refurbished with amenities and requirements specific for their training. Actions are underway to augment the existing infrastructure, the release said.

Requisite modifications will also be undertaken to conform to gender-specific lifestyle requirements. Whereas in the long term, a separate squadron is being envisaged exclusively for girl cadets, the release said.

Last year, the Centre had earlier told the Supreme Court that the armed forces have decided to induct women into the NDA.

A decision had been taken at the highest level of the armed forces as also the government that females will be inducted for permanent commission through the NDA, the SC was told.

