Nearly 3 million Malawian children to get polio shot after rare outbreak

LILONGWE, March 3
Medics will vaccinate about 2.9 million young children against polio in Malawi, the United Nations said on Thursday, after a three-year-old girl fell sick in the capital with Africa's first case of wild poliovirus in more than five years.
The southern African country declared a polio outbreak two weeks ago after tests confirmed the infection and showed the strain was linked to one circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.
"The resurgence of the wild poliovirus in Malawi ... is cause for serious concern," Rudolf Schwenk, the head of the UN children's agency UNICEF in Malawi, said.
"Vaccination is the only way to protect the children of Malawi from this crippling disease which is highly infectious." Polio is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours. While there is no cure, it can be prevented by vaccine, the World Health Organization has said.
UNICEF Malawi said it will procure and distribute 6.9 million polio vaccine doses for the children, all of them aged under five. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Amid accusations of 'war crimes' by Russian forces, second round of Ukraine-Russia talks begin
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses Western poli...
Ukraine and Russia begin second round of talks
First round of talks on Monday lasted for five hours and end...
SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions
To effect this, the SBI has issued a circular as it fears th...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...