Neena Gupta conferred Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians

PTI

New Delhi, February 22

Professor Neena Gupta, a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, was on Tuesday conferred the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians.

She received the award for the year 2021 for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

The prize is awarded annually to a researcher from a developing country funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in association with the ICTP (International Centre for Theoretical Physics) and the International Mathematical Union (IMU).

"It will also inspire the researchers and young mathematicians, not only in our country but in the entire developing world, to undertake research in mathematical sciences," Sanjeev Varshney, Head, International Cooperation Division, DST, said after conferring the award on Gupta at a virtual ceremony.

The prize is given to mathematicians under 45 years of age who have conducted outstanding research in a developing country.

It is supported by the DST in the memory of Srinivasa Ramanujan, a self-taught genius in pure mathematics who made spectacular contributions to elliptic functions, continued fractions, infinite series, and analytical theory of numbers.