Never to stop

At the night time when sun does not shine

Still you have hopes of going and going

Keeping the track of time

Thinking about the stars shining bright

You know you got hope that cannot be wrong next time

Fighting with the world

So you could be right

You know you got the strength of going and going

You know you cannot stop at this time

If you stop you are going to lose yourself in the time

Knowing that everything will be fine

Just keep going and going

Until the time catch you to meet your life.

Aslesha Mankotia, Class X, School Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur