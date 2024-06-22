Never to stop

At the night time when sun does not shine
Still you have hopes of going and going
Keeping the track of time
Thinking about the stars shining bright
You know you got hope that cannot be wrong next time
Fighting with the world
So you could be right
You know you got the strength of going and going
You know you cannot stop at this time
If you stop you are going to lose yourself in the time
Knowing that everything will be fine
Just keep going and going
Until the time catch you to meet your life.
Aslesha Mankotia, Class X, School Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6