New academic session commences in DC Model School, Panchkula

The new academic session of the school commenced with enthusiasm. Students of Balvatika I and Balvatika II of the kindergarten section were welcomed to their new classrooms by staff members with a ‘tilak’ ceremony setting a promising tone for the year ahead. The classrooms were decked up by the teachers to welcome the kids. The kids introduced themselves to their new classmates and participated in numerous fun games. Photo sessions in the exclusively prepared selfie corner created memorable momentsfor the children and teachers. Students beamed with happiness to see their new books embarking on their educational journey with excitement. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj gave good wishes to the students and asked them to be disciplined and righteous in their thoughts, words and deeds. The students left the school with takeaways from their teachers.

