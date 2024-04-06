The school conducted a special programme on the first working day of the new academic year 2024-25 to seek blessings of Guru Granth Sahib. The ‘paths’ of Japji Sahib and Chaupai Sahib were recited. School students mesmerised the school family with the divine verses. Prayers were offered for the well-being of the students as well as for the school. Principal Charanpreet Kaur wished the students for the new academic year and encouraged them to work hard.
