New Angel Public School, Zirakpur

The 13th ASISC Conference was held from October 12 to 13 in Chandigarh and was hosted by the school. The event commenced with an inaugural address by Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula Sushil Sarwan. There were various sessions deliberating on the theme “Alliance of technology and ethics in education”. Various schools were awarded for their outstanding contribution in the field of sports. The next day, Anoop Gupta, Mayor of Chandigarh, graced the event. Ekta Kundal Parihar, Assistant Secretary, ISC, provided updates on new practices and methodologies adopted by the CISCE. Some beautiful performances were put up by student of various schools which enchanted everyone. The conference brought together educators, administrators and experts from the field of education.

