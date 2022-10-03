New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh

An educational tour was organised for students of the school. Students from Nursery to Class V was taken to Chokhi Dhani , Panchkula. The students learnt about the Rajasthani culture. Children enjoyed Rajasthani folk dance, magic show, pot making, puppet dance, camel ride and Rajasthani thalli (food). On September 24, an educational tour was organised for the students of Class VI to XII to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, Punjab. The students saw a laser light show, space theatre, Digital Platinum, Screen 3D show, earthquake simulator , climate change data, science, maths & sports gallery, energy park, solar park, diano park and botanical garden. Principal Shabnam Chauhan said the school would organise such educational tour for the students from time to time.