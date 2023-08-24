New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh, celebrates I-Day

Independence Day was celebrated on the campus of the school. Managing Director Raj Khan hoisted the national flag. March past, beautiful presentations by tiny tots and an inter-house patriotic songs competition were held. Principal Shabnam Chauhan congratulated the children. She told them about the importance of ‘clean India, healthy India’, importance of discipline and cleanliness to the children. Raj Khan and Shabnam Chauhan congratulated all the students, staff and parents on the occasion of Independence Day.

#Nalagarh