New India Sen Sec School, Pinjore

Students of the school celebrated Gurpurb. Tiny tots of the school came dressed up as ‘Panj Pyare’. ‘Ek Onkar’ was recited. A serene and calm atmosphere was created by the soothing ‘shabad’ sung by the budding singers. ‘Sakhis’, poems and speeches were the special features of the celebration. School Director Sharda Gupta appreciated the efforts put in by students about the importance of universal brotherhood and harmony.

#Gurpurb #Pinjore #Sikhs