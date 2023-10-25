New India Senior Secondary School, Rathpur, Pinjore

An Inter-House Salad-Making Competition was held in the school. The objective behind the competition was to inculcate healthy food habits and awareness regarding the choice of food among the youth. The participants creativity was revealed through the beautiful design and patterns formed with different vegetables. There were different types of salads such as combo salad, jumbo Salad, basket salad, fish peacock, trees, etc, made out of commonly available ingredients. The participants explained the speciality of their salad and also the importance of including salad in regular diet for maintaining good health and keeping diseases at bay.
