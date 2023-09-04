New India Senior Secondary School, Ratpur, Pinjore

Students of the school celebrated Raksha Bandhan. A rakhi-making and thali-decoration competition was conducted. Students made beautiful rakhis and cards and wrote touching messages for their siblings. Students used their creativity and ingenuity to create dazzling rakhis. Kindergarten girls tied ‘rakhis’ to boys. They also participated in colouring activities. The vibrant and innocent smiles brightened the ambience of the school.

#Pinjore