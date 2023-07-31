New India Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Panchkula

The school celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas in the morning assembly. Students sang patriotic songs and filled the entire atmosphere with patriotism. A skit was performed by senior students. Principal Anupama applauded the efforts of the students and congratulated the teachers for motivating the students to display intense commitment, sincere love and patriotism. The staff along with students paid homage to the martyrs of the Kargil war by observing a two-minute silence.
