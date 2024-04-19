New India Sr Sec School, Pinjore

The school reverberated with homage and introspection as students, faculty, and staff gathered to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The school also had a Baisakhi celebration. With colours, music, and traditional attire, the school community embraced the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh community in a memorable event. The Baisakhi celebration was a kaleidoscope of cultural performances, traditional dances like bhangra and gidda. Students, adorned in colourful traditional attire, added a visual spectacle to the festivities, showcasing the beauty of Sikh culture. Students and teachers had a discussion on the topics ranging from caste discrimination to empowerment through education, fostering critical thinking and dialogue among participants.
