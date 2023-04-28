New session at Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of the school geared up for the new session. All classes participated in bulletin board decoration activity on the occasion of "World Earth Day". The theme was to demonstrate support for environmental protection. All students decorated their classes with big globes and other colourful material. The main concerns like global warming, ozone layer depletion, recycling plastic material etc. marked the day. All students were encouraged by their teachers and the school Principal Manisha Dogra. The Principal appreciated their efforts and wished them luck for future endeavours.
