Nivesh Agarwal brings laurels

Nivesh Agarwal, a student of Class XII (Non Medical) of Shri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, has brought laurels to the institute by being selected to represent India at the International Mathematics Olympiad. Nivesh is among six children from across the country to have made it to the Indian team visiting Oslo, Norway. He has also qualified for the International Olympiad of Physics and Chemistry, National stage -2. On behalf of school and staff, officiating Principal Shalini Saxena congratulated Nivesh for his achievement and wished him luck.
