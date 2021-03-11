Nivesh enters Olympiad

Nivesh Agarwal of Class XII (non-medical) of Shri Guru Harkishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, brought laurels to school by being selected for the International Mathematics Olympiad. Among six national-level qualifiers for the Indian team in International Mathematics Olympiad, Nivesh Aggarwal visited Oslo, Norway. He added another feather in his cap by qualifying in the International Olympiad of Physics and Chemistry National stage-2. On behalf of the school and staff, Shalini Saxena, officiating Principal, congratulated Nivesh Aggarwal for his great achievement. Saxena congratulated his parents for supporting him.
