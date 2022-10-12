Nivesh Aggarwal gets AIR 60 in JEE (Advance)

Nivesh Aggarwal, a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, has secured All India Rank 60 in the JEE Advance and got admission in Computer Science in IIT-Mumbai. He had secured 99.992 percentile and got All India Rank 121 in JEE Mains.
