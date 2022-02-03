Well-being

No, children don't magically 'grow out' of flat feet

Treatment is key to avoid long-term pain

No, children don't magically 'grow out' of flat feet

Image: iStock

Melbourne, Feb 3

Every day, parents around the world are told their child's flat feet are normal and they will grow out of it.

This isn't true – they just grow up and out of their paediatricians' practice.

There's no evidence children's flat feet correct themselves with time.

Failure to intervene when problem flat feet are identified is a disservice to the child. Research shows they don't get better, and usually get worse.

Most flat feet are correctable early in life. But when left untreated, they hinder a child's development, exert adverse pressure on their feet and the rest of the body, and result in permanent adverse structural change.

This can cause and aggravate life-long issues with their posture.

A child's flat feet should be treated early, aggressively, and for the appropriate length of time required to achieve correction.

Feet don't unflatten

Experts agree painful adult flat feet usually arise from pre-existing flat feet in childhood.

Children rarely complain of foot pain because their bones are soft and forgiving and their body weight is low, resulting in minimal degrees of stress. They do, however, complain of leg, knee, and “growing” pains.

Some also begin to avoid physical activity. Many parents say their child won't stand up straight no matter how many times they are reminded.

Once grown up, they may not experience pain until their teens or twenties, or sooner if there are increased stresses, such as participation in sports.

The claim children's flat feet spontaneously resolve isn't supported by any long-term studies. To the contrary, there's published data suggesting children's flat feet get flatter with time and eventually lead to painful adult flat feet.

Why many clinicians claim children's flat feet get better was originally based on a 1957 study evaluating the heel-to-arch width ratio of two- and ten-year-olds. The authors found the width of the foot reduced by 4% in relation to their age. They concluded this to mean flat feet would resolve by age ten.

But their data didn't take into account the child's bone alignment, and the results lacked the significance to conclude that flat feet resolve over time. And it wasn't a long-term study.

Children with flat feet also have a lower quality of life and a higher body mass index (BMI) compared with their peers.

Research confirms flat feet lead to abnormal stress and compensations in movement, resulting in further issues and pain in the knees and hips as children progress into adulthood.

The benefits of early intervention

Justin Greisberg MD, orthopedic surgeon and chief of the foot and ankle service at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said the most important treatment for the adult flatfoot is prevention. If the at-risk foot can be identified, early intervention might prevent the deformity.

Simply occasionally observing a child's flat feet without intervening (as some doctors and podiatrists do) is a clinical mistake and makes later treatment difficult or impossible.

Early intervention encourages the development of the foot's correct shape in a way similar to, for example, getting braces for your teeth.

This idea has been used successfully for decades in the correction of other foot posture issues, such as club feet.

This doesn't mean all flat feet need to be treated, but a skilled clinician must identify those with the potential to become problematic immediately.

Occasionally monitoring a child's flat feet leaves the condition to develop and fester, making it unresponsive to later treatment.

This approach also contradicts research showing early treatment is key to achieving successful results.

Treatments can include orthotics, strengthening exercises, ballet and surgery.

In the child's flat foot, we face a complex assortment of loose ligaments, young muscles and nerves, and an immature and poorly aligned skeletal system.

It's from this framework that children derive their adult foot structure and function.

Failure to intervene is a failure to recognise the long-term consequences of excessive flat-footedness not only on the feet but the entire body. (The Conversation) 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

2
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

3
Punjab

When Bikram told me to fight polls, I thought he was joking, says Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur

4
Nation

China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash

5
Nation

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress MP wants a law against runaway NRI brides, gives notice in LS

7
Punjab Election

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

8
Punjab

Road rage: Supreme Court to hear review plea against Navjot Singh Sidhu

9
Nation

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

10
Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts
Punjab February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Top Stories

High Court stays Haryana government’s 75% reservation rule in private sector

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...

China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash

China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash

The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...

On Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak nexus remark, US says they value ties with Pakistan

On Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak nexus remark, US says they value ties with Pakistan

Says don't endorse Congress leader's comments

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Amritsar: Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Chandigarh Golf Club elections to be held on March 20

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jalandhar

107 candidates stay in contest from nine Assembly constituencies of Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Woman raped in car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak