No schools will be closed down, says AP Minister

Amaravati, January 27

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday made it clear that no school or Anganwadi Centre would be closed down in the state after the ongoing mapping exercise, taken up as part of the NEP-2020.

Similarly, no teacher post would be suppressed after the mapping, Education Minister A Suresh said.

"The mapping of schools, undertaken as part of the National Education Policy(NEP)-2020, will only improve the education system in the state. The main intention of the mapping is to ensure expert teachers are available to impart quality education to all students," the Minister maintained.

The Education Minister inaugurated a three-day workshop in the state Secretariat here for legislators on creating awareness on the NEP-2020.

On the first day, legislators from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district attended the workshop.

The event witnessed a spat between some Teacher MLCs and the Education Minister, following which the former walked out. The Teacher MLCs alleged that the government has already decided on the closure of schools and the workshop was only to formalise things.

"You are not listening to our views on the issue," the Teacher MLCs protested.

"Why are you disturbing the meeting? If you are not interested, you may leave," the Minister told the MLCs, who then walked out in protest.

Later, the Minister told his party legislators that several misgivings were being created on the schools mapping exercise.

"You all should rebut the propaganda against this. Make it clear that no school or Anganwadi Centre will be closed down nor will any teacher post be suppressed," the Minister told the legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers S Appala Raju, T Vanitha, Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajsekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar and others attended.