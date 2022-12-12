Noorpur school kids shine in Science Congress

Students of Noorpur Public School, Nurpur, shined in 30th district-level Children Science Congress being organised by HIMCOSTE in Nagrota Surian. Daksh and Tavisha Bali stood first in Junior Science Quiz. Pragati and Prince stood second in Senior Science Quiz. Drishti Sen stood first in Senior Scientific Survey Report. Alisha and Samayra stood first in Senior Secondary Scientific Survey Report. All these students have been selected for the state-level CSC in their respective categories, which will be held at the IIT, Mandi. Director of School Arvind Dogra and Principal Anmol Dogra congratulated and appreciated the hard work of students and parents and wished them good wishes for state-level Children Science Congress.