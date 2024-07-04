I sometimes feel like I’m not built for this era,

I sometimes feel like it’s a dark aura.

We may be provided with the best technology ever,

But hackers and AIs are just as clever.

The education system is also in for a change,

The technology, for our concentration is acting as a bane.

The kids no longer come outside at evening to play,

Progressing their level on video games throughout the day.

What happened to the days when kids had sport classes daily?

Because nowadays we are getting sport classes rarely.

I also hate the wicked love system,

Those love letter confessions would have been so wholesome.

Walking down the street, with treats in our hand.

Maybe if I was born back then, the Beatles would too have been my favourite band.

Students at that time played stress free with a face that always had a smile,

Nowadays students are prone to so much stress that it is eating them alive.

I sometimes think I was born in the wrong generation,

I honestly feel like we’re stuck in this matrix of illusion.

Samridhi Guleria, Class XI, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur