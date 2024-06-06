Autism is not a taboo,

just a part of you,

there is nothing you can’t do,

remember it’s only you,

who supports you.

It makes you different from everyone,

you do not come in those ‘anyone’,

this is just part of you,

There is nothing you can’t do.

You are special dear,

do not fear,

just cheer for your victory,

never think you are misery,

This is just part of you,

There is nothing you can’t do.

You are far above,

like the stars in the sky,

Shining like northern lights,

The beautiful victory sparkle in your eyes.

Ayana Jamwal, Class IX, Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur