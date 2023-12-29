NSS Camp commences at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The National Service Scheme (NSS) 7-day camp commenced at the school. The event started with a ceremonial lamp lighting ceremony and the recitation of shlokas, setting the tone for a week of cultural enrichment and social responsibility. The inauguration witnessed an array of cultural presentations by the students, showcasing their talents and cultural heritage. During this event the NSS flag was ceremoniously handed over by Principal Gulshan Kaur. In her address the Principal formally declared the camp open. Her words echoed the NSS motto, "Not Me But You," resonating deeply with the students, urging them to embrace their societal obligations with passion and commitment.

