Nukkad natak at GMHS, Khudda Jassu, Chandigarh, to spread awareness on Poshan Maah

Students of Postgraduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, Chandigarh, performed a nukkad natak at the school to spread awareness on Poshan Maah. The main purpose of the nukkad natak was to make students aware of healthy diet. Subhash Chander Shorey, Headmaster of the school, appreciated the effort of students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon
A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress
Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead
Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...