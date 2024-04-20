Nukkad natak at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

In an effort to prepare the next generation for their civic duties and raise awareness on the power of voting, the students of Class X-A of the school performed a thought-provoking nukkad natak in the morning assembly and Phase-7 market. The performance aimed to shed light on the importance of active participation in the democratic process. Through powerful dialogues and compelling narratives, the students highlighted the significance of voting as a tool for change and empowerment. One of the key themes explored was the reflection on the fake promises often made by politicians before elections. The students creatively depicted the repercussions of falling for empty assurances and the need for voters to be discerning and informed. The nukkad natak also emphasised the role of education in shaping responsible citizens. As India gears up for the upcoming elections, initiatives like these serve as crucial platforms for instilling democratic values and empowering the youth to become active participants in the democratic process.

