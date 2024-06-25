Oakridge IBDP students attend NAE-UNICEF Summit

Samudrika and Bhavya from IBDP 1 represented Oakridge International School, Bengaluru, at the NAE-UNICEF Summit in Houston, Texas, from June 12 to 19, 2024. The summit aims to unite students across the NAE family of schools in 33 countries to foster global connections while enhancing their youth advocacy knowledge and skills.
Learning about the UNCRC and importance of the Child-Friendly Cities Initiatives were the highlights of Day 1.
On Day 2, the learners explored the power of data and learning to harness data as system thinkers. They also visited the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Day 3 of the NAEUNICEF Summit was about advocacy, and learners presented their capstone projects and strategies to address problem statements most relevant to their contexts.
On Day 4, the learners visited British International School, Houston, and learned about “Food for Friends.” This community garden, in collaboration with a local retirement community, harvests fresh vegetables to tackle food insecurity in Houston.
Throughout the trip, Bhavya and Samudrika participated in workshops focused on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, inclusive leadership practices, change implementation and management, and data literacy.
By the end of the summit, all participants were equipped with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to drive sustainable and impactful change in their home communities.
Fiona, CAS Coordinator from the Hyderabad campus, summed up the experience, “This summit is a powerful reminder that collaboration is key to creating positive change. By learning from and inspiring each other, these young leaders are building a brighter future together.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition
Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...
Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike
Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21
PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...