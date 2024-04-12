Oakridge International School, Mohali

The school conducted graduation ceremony for the 2022–2024 batch. Memories and experiences at school were shared by some students. Tiny tots also got a chance to showcase their hidden talents as budding singers and dancers got an opportunity to present themselves on the stage. Later, songs were sung as a tribute to the students by teachers. Principal Suman Kalra spoke about unique methods of parenting. According to her, the importance of graduation is that it boosts the children’s morale and provides them with a sense of security and identification, especially for those planning to join other schools.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali