 Of changing priorities in a new world : The Tribune India

Of changing priorities in a new world

Of changing priorities in a new world


“Tis a tale of the ages, that much is true.

But as for who reads it, is up to you.

Now I’m going to tell how it all began, How one of the greatest challenges was faced by man.

But humanity thrived in the end, And life with a new perspective we all shall spend.”

A lot has changed in the past 3-years our habits, our routines, our health, our families, our dreams. The pandemic has bought a significant change in the physical and mental health of children all over the world. Before the pandemic all I ever dreamt of was getting good grades, growing up to be a successful IAS officer and having a peaceful life. But as soon as the pandemic struck all of these aspirations seemed so farfetched.

All I could think about that time was if my friends, family, and relatives would make it out alive of the hospital, when would a vaccine be invented and when would it be that I’d go back to my life? And yes, all of our prayers did come true and the world started adjusting to it all as this soon became the new ‘normal’.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had huge impact on every child in the world, yet recovery and adaptation to Covid- 19 can be used to build a better world for us, children and the future generations. Now, I dream to be helpful, I dream to contribute, I dream to make a difference. The pandemic has surely caused a drastic change in my priorities, I now prioritise health, I now prioritise family, I now prioritise the welfare of the

people around me. This pandemic has bought new light to my vision- a better version of this world and not just a better version of me. I can proudly say that there has been a shift in my dreams and aspirations and probably for the best. There are still so many incurable diseases in this world, with millions of people battling day and night for the lives. The pandemic sure did change my dreams and aspirations. I now dream to be a scientist or a doctor to find cures, make vaccines and save people all around the world. And who knows, maybe I will find the cure for some deadly and life-threatening disease someday!

Osheen Maleri, Class VII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

2
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

3
Chandigarh

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

4
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

5
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

6
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

7
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

8
Punjab

Strike by employees of PRTC, Punjab Roadways leaves passengers stranded in Punjab, Chandigarh

9
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

10
Health

Popular vitamin B3 supplements may up cancer risk, brain metastasis

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Former Haryana Governor Dhanik Lal Mandal passes away

Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90

Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

12-year-old boy dies after Chinese string of kite entangles his neck

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

Dog hanged to death by 2 Ghaziabad youth, video goes viral

Kala Utsav to be held from November 21-26 in Delhi

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Delhi to take call on lifting of ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers today

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Man posing as kin from Canada dupes resident of Rs 6.2 lakh

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala