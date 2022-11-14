Of changing priorities in a new world

“Tis a tale of the ages, that much is true.

But as for who reads it, is up to you.

Now I’m going to tell how it all began, How one of the greatest challenges was faced by man.

But humanity thrived in the end, And life with a new perspective we all shall spend.”

A lot has changed in the past 3-years our habits, our routines, our health, our families, our dreams. The pandemic has bought a significant change in the physical and mental health of children all over the world. Before the pandemic all I ever dreamt of was getting good grades, growing up to be a successful IAS officer and having a peaceful life. But as soon as the pandemic struck all of these aspirations seemed so farfetched.

All I could think about that time was if my friends, family, and relatives would make it out alive of the hospital, when would a vaccine be invented and when would it be that I’d go back to my life? And yes, all of our prayers did come true and the world started adjusting to it all as this soon became the new ‘normal’.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had huge impact on every child in the world, yet recovery and adaptation to Covid- 19 can be used to build a better world for us, children and the future generations. Now, I dream to be helpful, I dream to contribute, I dream to make a difference. The pandemic has surely caused a drastic change in my priorities, I now prioritise health, I now prioritise family, I now prioritise the welfare of the

people around me. This pandemic has bought new light to my vision- a better version of this world and not just a better version of me. I can proudly say that there has been a shift in my dreams and aspirations and probably for the best. There are still so many incurable diseases in this world, with millions of people battling day and night for the lives. The pandemic sure did change my dreams and aspirations. I now dream to be a scientist or a doctor to find cures, make vaccines and save people all around the world. And who knows, maybe I will find the cure for some deadly and life-threatening disease someday!

Osheen Maleri, Class VII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh