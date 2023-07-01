 Oh ! I fell in love with Singapore : The Tribune India

  Oh ! I fell in love with Singapore
Travel Diaries

Oh ! I fell in love with Singapore

Oh ! I fell in love with Singapore


Bhavika Jain

Being an avid traveller I love to visit various places with my family. One of my most memorable trips has been to Singapore. It was winters without much to do since it was much too cold for anyone to roam outside, so my family and I planned to go to Singapore where the weather was warmer. This was the first family trip that I had taken without my father. It was a difficult thing for my mother to plan alone so my sister and I pitched in as often as we could.

 The Universal Studios. It is an amusement park

Singapore is small but beautiful. It is extremely advanced in technology despite its small population. We arrived at a luxurious hotel where we were provided with good service. A thing that was lacking though, was the availability of vegetarian food, although the food available looked sumptuous.

Locals mostly used metros as a form of travel every day. There were different metros covering most of the major places in the city. It was also an extremely safe way to travel and I could see children and students travelling alone without any fear of theft or robbery.

 Gardens by The Bay. It i s a huge park with man-made trees over 50 ft tall.

We had gone to Singapore for a week. We visited many interesting places such as Marina Bay where the structure of the famous Merlion stood. That was also a place for shopping and eating.

Another amazing place was Gardens by The Bay. It was a huge park with man-made trees over 50 ft tall. There was a staircase inside each one, which allowed tourists to climb to the top and witness the amazing scenery. There was also a huge waterfall running down a hollow stone inside which there were many interesting activities and lifts to carry people to the top. There was also a pathway from outside so you could see the different types of flowers lining the boulder.

The Singapore Zoo ,where tourists get to feed the animals.

The most popular place we visited in Singapore was The Universal Studios. It was a huge amusement park with many type of rides. There were two huge rollercoasters which were the fastest in the city. My favourite ride was the Jurassic Park ride in a boat, where the boat moved up and down on huge waves, where almost everyone got wet. There was also a huge aquarium known as SEA Aquarium located near The Universal Studios. It contained many different type of fish some of which were in tanks.

Some more places I believe are worth mentioning are the Madame Tussaud’s Museum, Chinatown, The Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and the Orchid Gardens.

We had a very busy week filled with many different kinds of events. The city of Singapore really left me spellbound by its beauty and tourist spots and I hope someday I can go visit it again.

The writer is a student of Class iX, YPS, Mohali

