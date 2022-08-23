Ojaswani Saraswat shines

Winning any competition on International level isn't easy. It needs struggle, dedication and hours of practice. Ojaswani Saraswat, a student of Class IV, met every challenge with a smile and a positive attitude. She made her school proud by bagging second position in World Golf Championship held at Pinehurst, USA. She proved herself second best amongst 110 competitors.
