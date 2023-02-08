Old students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, reunite

A reunion was organised by the Bhavan's Old Students' Society (BOSS) on February 4 at Hotel Novotel, Chandigarh.

Over 300 old students gathered at the event to relive memories and bask in the company of their teachers and old schoolmates.

Mayor Anup Gupta, an alumnus of the school, was the guest of honour. Madhukar Malhotra, School Secretary, Vineeta Arora, Director Education-cum-Senior Principal of the school were among others present on the occasion.

The Director congratulated BOSS president Richa Gupta for organising the event successfully and encouraged old students to remain connected with their alma mater.

On the occasion, the Mayor launched the first edition of the coffee table book of BOSS, illustrating the work done by the alumni association over the years. The book contained details of diverse activities undertaken by the society, including outreach programmes, sports activities and other endeavours.

Students of the 1996, 1997 and 1998 batches were felicitated by Vineeta Arora for 25 years of their connection with the institution.