research

Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, US monkey study finds

Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, US monkey study finds

Image: iStock

CHICAGO, Feb 5

A study in monkeys pitting the current Moderna Inc COVID-19 booster against an Omicron-specific booster showed no significant differences in protection, suggesting an Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, US government researchers reported.

The study involved monkeys vaccinated with two doses of Moderna's vaccine who were dosed nine months later with either the conventional Moderna booster or one specifically targeting the Omicron variant.

The researchers tested various aspects of the animals' immune responses and exposed them to the virus. They found both boosters produced "comparable and significant increases in neutralizing antibody responses" against all of the variants of concern, including Omicron, according to the study, posted on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

Both Moderna Inc and BioNTech/Pfizer Inc have started testing Omicron-specific boosters of their vaccines in human clinical trials.

"This is very, very good news," Daniel Douek, a vaccine researcher at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who co-lead the study, said in a telephone interview. "It means we don't need to radically redesign the vaccine to make it an Omicron vaccine."

Douek said he believes the reason is that both the original and the Omicron-specific vaccines are "cross-reactive," meaning they can recognize lots of different variants.

The results are similar to studies testing a Moderna booster targeting the Beta variant, said Dr. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College who was not involved in the study.

"Let's see what the human data show," Moore said. "Monkey data are generally pretty predictive, but you are going to need the human data."

One key advantage of the monkey study is that researchers can boost the animals and then infect them with the virus and measure the immune response, something that could not be done in human trials, Moore said. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

2
Himachal

Holiday in Shimla today after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

3
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

4
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

5
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

6
Nation

Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim anticipatory bail to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta

7
Punjab

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

8
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

9
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

10
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs: Navjot Sidhu

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu said he did not leave the BJP and joined the Congress ...

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

He will address a virtual rally from Ludhiana at 2 pm

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in J&K constituencies

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...

Jolts of earthquake felt in Kashmir, Noida and other areas

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt

Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released