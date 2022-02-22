Bangalore, February 22

Orchids - The International School has announced the first-ever nationwide Online Inter-School Singing Contest – Indian Singers League (ISL) to encourage young schoolchildren aged between 6-16 years to showcase their singing talent. Renowned singing masters Hariharan and Shaan have come on board to judge the virtual music competition. Interested children across India can submit their entries till February 28, 2022 and the winners will be announced on March 15.

On his collaboration with Orchids's ISL, Music Maestro Hariharan, said, "Indian Singers League is an excellent platform to identify budding singing talent from schools and I am keen to associate with them to explore this new format in singing and music."

The participants need to register and upload their videos of up to 60 seconds on the dedicated contest page and submit their details along with it. The songs can be of any style and language but should be from Indian Film/Band/Album. The videos should not have any background music, auto-tuning, or karaoke. Participants can choose their song from any genre and the video duration should not exceed 60 seconds.

Link to the registration form: www.indiansingersleague.com