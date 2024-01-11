Online interactive session with Taiwanese students conducted at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar

As a part of the student exchange programme, an online interactive session was organised for the fifth time between the students of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, and their counterparts from Taiwan under the guidance of Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. Students from both sides showcased their talent and shared their thoughts and experiences. As part of the cultural exchange, the Taiwanese students played a video of students singing Taiwanese songs. In addition to this, they also showed the video of celebration of ‘English Day’. One of the teacher in charges, Cody, enthralled all present in the meeting with an old Lang sign song. A video of the Taipei 101 firework show to celebrate New Year was also played. Students from Taiwan also presented pictures of CK Junior High School Sports Meet and of their visit to a science park. Students from Police DAV Public School mesmerised all present with the video of bhangra performance followed by the video of a solo dance performance by Sakshay. The students showcased their talent through videos of the keyboard played by Aditya Mittal and guitar by Swastik. Sanvi and Kamakshi then gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Christmas carnival held at Police DAV Public School. Cards were presented on the screen to express gratitude, love and respect.
