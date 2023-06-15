Online workshop at KV, Sector 31, Chandigarh

An online one-day workshop on "Foundational literacy and numeracy" under G20 was organised at the school. The day started with the lighting of a lamp by Principal Subhash Chander, and Head Mistress Pratibha Nauriyal. A welcome song was sung on the occasion by the students. Subhash Chandra welcomed all faculty members of the school and participants from various schools (KV 47, KV 31, KV 29, KV High Ground,KV IIT Ropar) and parents. In his welcome address, he briefly mentioned the importance of the implementation of NEP 2020 with the use of PPT, the goals of NEP 2020, and how it was going to reform the present education system. Resource persons were Pratibha Nauriyal HM,KV 31 (Competency based learning in FLN), Kamini (FLN literacy), Savita Narayan (FLN) , Seema Saini(use of puppets and Toys in FLN), Vipin, ZIET (Experiential learning) and Ranjit R Kondhare ZIET (Collaborative leadership to achieve FLN). All stakeholders were given the idea about FLN. At the end of the session, Pratibha Nauriyal thanked all for their valuable suggestions.