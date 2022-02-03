Reopening of schools

Only 24% students attend classes in govt schools in Haryana

Parents in wait-and-watch mode

Only 24% students attend classes in govt schools in Haryana

Students attend a class at a government school in Jhajjar. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 3

After three days, the reopening of government schools from Class X to XII is yet to attain momentum as merely 24 per cent students attended classes across the state on Thursday.

Yamunanagar, which happens to be home district of Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, is among the three districts that have lowest attendance in the state.

Officials at the Department of School Education observe that Covid fear is forcing parents not to send their wards to schools as a considerable number of Covid cases are being detected daily in the state.

The schools were reopened on February 1 and 22 per cent attendance of students was registered in the government schools across the state on that day.

The officials were hoping for a significant rise in the number of students attending classes within a couple of days, but only a 2 per cent increase was recorded on the third day.

As many as 11 districts witnessed students’ attendance less than the state average of 24 per cent.

“A total of 67,117 students came to school on Thursday. Mahendragarh topped with 48 per cent followed by Jind (44 per cent), Fatehabad (41 per cent) and Jhajjar (38 per cent). Nuh and Kaithal recorded lowest attendance of 4 per cent each followed by Yamunanagar (9 per cent), Palwal (13 per cent) and Panchkula (14 per cent),” said sources.

Mahendragarh on top

  • A total of 67,117 students came to school on Thursday.
  • Mahendragarh topped with 48 per cent followed by Jind (44 per cent), Fatehabad (41 per cent) and Jhajjar (38 per cent).

  • Nuh and Kaithal recorded the lowest attendance of 4 per cent each followed by Yamunanagar (9 per cent), Palwal (13 per cent) and Panchkula (14 per cent).

Sources maintained Nuh district was also lagging in terms of students’ vaccination. It is on the bottom and has registered 58 per cent vaccination against the state average of 88 per cent. Nuh is followed by Rohtak and Hisar with 79 per cent vaccination.

Vijay Luxmi, District Education Officer, Rohtak, admitted that parents were still apprehensive about sending their wards to school but claimed attendance was improving day by day and it would become better in some days.

On being asked, the DEO denied that vaccination was a major reason behind the low attendance stating that teachers take students to nearby the health centre for vaccination if any unvaccinated student comes to school. Inclement weather was also adversely affecting attendance, she added.

Sudarshan Punia, Nodal Officer (Saksham), Jhajjar, said parents were in a wait-and-watch mode and were observing the situation before sending their children to school. “We are also motivating parents to prepare their wards to go to school,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

2
Nation

China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash

3
Punjab Election

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

4
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

5
Himachal

Shimla and Manali get fresh snow; tourists rush to hill stations

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

7
Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

8
Himachal

Land exhausted for industry, Himachal Pradesh scouts for more

9
Punjab

Road rage: Supreme Court to hear review plea against Navjot Singh Sidhu

10
Punjab Election

Bikram Singh Majithia's wife Ganieve Kaur begins maiden campaign in Majitha

Don't Miss

View All
Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts
Punjab February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

Through IVRS system voters were being given three options — ...

India not to attend opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics

India regrets Chinese naming Galwan Valley participant as Olympics torchbearer

Not to send top diplomat in Beijing for Olympic ceremonies, ...

High Court stays Haryana government’s 75% reservation rule in private sector

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...

Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening

Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening

As of today, schools are fully open in 11 states, partially ...

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Amritsar: Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

OPDs at Chandigarh’s GMSH, GMCH to resume with 50 per cent capacity

OPDs at Chandigarh’s GMSH, GMCH to resume with 50 per cent capacity

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jalandhar

107 candidates stay in contest from nine Assembly constituencies of Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Woman raped in car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak