Only 24% students attend classes in govt schools in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 3

After three days, the reopening of government schools from Class X to XII is yet to attain momentum as merely 24 per cent students attended classes across the state on Thursday.

Yamunanagar, which happens to be home district of Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, is among the three districts that have lowest attendance in the state.

Officials at the Department of School Education observe that Covid fear is forcing parents not to send their wards to schools as a considerable number of Covid cases are being detected daily in the state.

The schools were reopened on February 1 and 22 per cent attendance of students was registered in the government schools across the state on that day.

The officials were hoping for a significant rise in the number of students attending classes within a couple of days, but only a 2 per cent increase was recorded on the third day.

As many as 11 districts witnessed students’ attendance less than the state average of 24 per cent.

“A total of 67,117 students came to school on Thursday. Mahendragarh topped with 48 per cent followed by Jind (44 per cent), Fatehabad (41 per cent) and Jhajjar (38 per cent). Nuh and Kaithal recorded lowest attendance of 4 per cent each followed by Yamunanagar (9 per cent), Palwal (13 per cent) and Panchkula (14 per cent),” said sources.

Sources maintained Nuh district was also lagging in terms of students' vaccination. It is on the bottom and has registered 58 per cent vaccination against the state average of 88 per cent. Nuh is followed by Rohtak and Hisar with 79 per cent vaccination.

Vijay Luxmi, District Education Officer, Rohtak, admitted that parents were still apprehensive about sending their wards to school but claimed attendance was improving day by day and it would become better in some days.

On being asked, the DEO denied that vaccination was a major reason behind the low attendance stating that teachers take students to nearby the health centre for vaccination if any unvaccinated student comes to school. Inclement weather was also adversely affecting attendance, she added.

Sudarshan Punia, Nodal Officer (Saksham), Jhajjar, said parents were in a wait-and-watch mode and were observing the situation before sending their children to school. “We are also motivating parents to prepare their wards to go to school,” he added.