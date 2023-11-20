OPS International School, Karnal

On Diwali, students of Class I to VIII participated in various activities like diya making, candle making, kalsh/bandhawar decoration, rangoli, etc, and showcased their artistic skills. The motive of the competition was to stimulate the imagination of the students and enable them to give it a better shape. Academic Adviser Neeru Setia and Principal Geeta Negi appreciated the efforts made by the participants and the winners were rewarded with certificates.
