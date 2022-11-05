OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Students of the pre-primary wing participated in the Halloween celebration with full zeal and enthusiasm. The children dressed up as ghosts, witches, vampires, bats, etc. Little angels danced a lot on Halloween songs. They played ‘Trick or Treat’ with their teachers. They also made eye masks and ghost takeaways. The little goblins had fun scaring each other. They relished special treats and candies. It was a fun day enjoyed by all the students.