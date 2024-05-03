OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, celebrates Mother’s Day

The school celebrated Mother’s Day to salute all the mothers, and their importance in a child’s life, and the nation as well. Mothers of tiny tots were invited to the school. Toddlers presented heart-touching dances, songs, and mesmerising performances dedicated to their mothers. An impressive ramp walk was organised for all mothers, which concluded with felicitation of super moms. The function was graced by chief guest Esha Bansal, Director of Academics, OPS group of schools, guests of honour Ritu Dua, Principalm Kids Nest, Harpreet Kaur, Principal, Junior Kids, and Dr Anjali Asija, Principal, Bunny Kids. The school’s Principal Neelam Sharma welcomed all the dignitaries and mothers of toddlers. Students participated in the poem recitation, card making and writing letters to their mothers as a gesture of gratitude. The dance performance exalted the mother as God, teacher, friend, philosopher, and guide. The venue was aptly decorated in keeping with the theme.
