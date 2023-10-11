OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, holds special assembly to celebrate Eid

Junior students celebrated Eid. The spirit of Eid was well imbibed by the students. The dance performance on a qawwali filled the environment with happiness and love. A special assembly marking the festival was organised. School Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma extended their warm wishes on the auspicious occasion.
