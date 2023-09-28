OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, holds supermarket visit

As a part of extended learning, a visit to supermarket was organised for the pre-primary students. Children were made to identify the type of foods and household items found there. They were also shown different sections of the supermarket, like fresh fruits and vegetable section, grain section, toiletry section, meat/dairy/frozen food section, bakery, canned goods, toys, etc. Teachers explained to them how things are bought, billed and paid for. This taught them the feeling of responsibility and an opportunity to see, smell and learn about commodities that are available in a shopping mart and how they are purchased by people for their daily use. The students also exhibited discipline and social skills as they greeted, smiled and waved at other customers and the store staff. It was a fun-filled learning experience for everyone.
