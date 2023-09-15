OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, students regale teachers

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. The programme commenced with the formal welcome of Principal Neelam Sharma and staff followed by lamp lighting and ‘Guru Vandana’. Students paid tributes to teachers through a series of activities, such as a street play, interesting games, ‘Krishna saar’, title rounds for all the teachers and bhangra. The principal wished the teachers and guided them to rededicate themselves to the noble cause of teaching. School Director Esha Bansal congratulated all the teachers and wished them all to excel in all their future endeavours.

