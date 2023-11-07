OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, wins skating tournament

School students won the 23rd District Roller Skating Championship-2023 held in the school. School skaters clinched the first position and won the overall championship. Sandeep Goel, joint secretary of the Haryana Roller Skating Association, and Arun Kumar, general secretary, Ambala Roller Skating Association, graced the occasion. More than 145 participants from 15 schools of Ambala district participated in the mega event. School Principal Neelam Sharma welcomed them all and wished them luck for their performances. Esha Bansal, Academic Director, congratulated all the winners for the victory.
