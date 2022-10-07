OPS Vidya Mandir School, Karnal

The birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was conducted by students of Class V. A plethora of interactive and interesting activities were performed enthusiastically by all sections of Class V. Academic Director Poorti Bansal enlightened the students while focusing on the message of Mahatma Gandhiji to follow the path of truth and non-violence. Coordinator Praveen Thakur told the students to be peaceful and good to everyone. Story-telling and craft activities were organised. Students showcased their creativity by making spinning wheel and other articles using different materials.