OPS Vidya Mandir, Sec-13, Karnal

To emphasise the significance of celebrating festivals, a special assembly on Dasehra, the festival that resonates with the victory of good over evil, was presented by the students. The assembly commenced with a soulful prayer followed by a speech on the cultural value of the festival. A mesmerising act, highlighting the significance of Dasehra, was depicted by the students of Classes VII to VIII. The assembly concluded with the ceremonial words by the Principal, who stressed upon the need of a value-based mindset.
