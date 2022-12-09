OPSIANS excel in CBSE skating meet

Prachi Kalra of Class XII of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, brought laurels to the school by clinching two gold medals - one each in 300m and 1000m CBSE North Zone Skating Competition. Yakshit Dua of Class II won two silver medals - one each in 1000m & 500m. Vanshika of Class VIII grabbed the bronze medal. The CBSE North Zone Skating Competition was held in Sonepat. Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated all achievers and wished them success in all future endeavours. Director Academics Esha Bansal congratulated all the proud winners and motivated them to achieve higher goals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...