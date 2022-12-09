OPSIANS excel in CBSE skating meet

Prachi Kalra of Class XII of OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, brought laurels to the school by clinching two gold medals - one each in 300m and 1000m CBSE North Zone Skating Competition. Yakshit Dua of Class II won two silver medals - one each in 1000m & 500m. Vanshika of Class VIII grabbed the bronze medal. The CBSE North Zone Skating Competition was held in Sonepat. Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated all achievers and wished them success in all future endeavours. Director Academics Esha Bansal congratulated all the proud winners and motivated them to achieve higher goals.